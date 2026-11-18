The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) issued a public warning on Tuesday, November 17, that a document circulating on social media about the submission of interview results for the position of Secretary and Chief Executive Officer is fraudulent and misleading, a day after it announced the appointment of Cheptumo Ayabei as its new Secretary and CEO.

The viral memo claimed to present an official score breakdown of the five shortlisted candidates, stating that Robert Odetto of Migori topped the interview list with a score of 96 percent, Lawrence Ngai Kaburu of Tharaka Nithi was second with 84 percent, Evaleen Jesang Mitei of Uasin Gishu was third with 79 percent, Cheptumo Ayabei of Baringo was fourth with 57 percent and Farah Abdi Saman of Mandera was fifth with 43 percent, and that the results had been forwarded to Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei for ratification.

In its statement, TSC described the document as “FAKE” and warned the public to verify information only through its official website (www.tsc.go.ke), its Facebook page “TSC KENYA” and its verified X account @TSC_KE.

The commission stressed that all formal communications, including recruitment updates and executive announcements, are disseminated solely through those verified channels and cautioned against consuming or sharing unverified reports that bypass established state portals.

The recruitment process was restarted on September 29 after the High Court nullified an earlier exercise because of procedural irregularities; out of 124 applicants, five candidates were shortlisted and interviewed at the TSC headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi under strict constitutional guidelines.

Cheptumo Ayabei, who previously served as the commission’s finance director, was appointed to succeed Dr Nancy Macharia, who had led the commission since 2015.

TSC expressed concern over the growing trend of digital misinformation targeting independent state bodies, especially during high-stakes recruitment, and urged Kenyans to remain vigilant.

The report noted that some leaders have politicised the issue, with the government defending the appointment while President William Ruto has faced criticism over recent state appointments.