Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Orders Administrators to Stop Saluting Governor Natembeya

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Allasow Hussein on Tuesday October 20, 2026 instructed deputy and assistant county commissioners, chiefs and assistant chiefs to cease saluting Governor George Natembeya, saying the governor had failed to respect President William Ruto.

The order was delivered during Mashujaa Day celebrations in the county.

Hussein warned that anyone who does not respect the president should not be respected and that from that day no official courtesies should be given to the governor, adding that he made the statement without fear.

The directive comes amid a public standoff between Natembeya and President Ruto over the opening of the Masinde Muliro market in Kitale.

The market, intended to accommodate thousands of traders and replace older facilities, was near completion in February 2026 with most funding from the county and an additional KSh56 million pledged by the national government.

The county had previously said stall allocation would be transparent and that displaced traders might receive priority, but the dispute has shifted to control of operations, stall allocation and credit for the project.

The Linda Mwananchi movement, through head of communication Pauline Njoroge, issued a statement on Monday October 19, 2026 accusing the president of interfering and asserting that market construction rests with devolved units.

On the Monday before the commissioner’s order, heavy police deployment, including General Service Unit and anti-riot officers, began around midnight in Kitale, surrounding the market ahead of a prayer service planned by Governor Natembeya.

The security presence caused traders to avoid the central business district and the prayer was briefly held at the governor’s office before police arrived and dispersed the gathering.

Later that afternoon police attempted to arrest Governor Natembeya at his Milimani residence, but the operation was unsuccessful.

Business leaders subsequently called for dialogue between the governor and the national government, warning that continued political tension could further disrupt economic activity.

Governor Natembeya responded by urging that traders be permitted to continue operating at their current sites until the market dispute is settled.