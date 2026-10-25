Treasury CS Mbadi Says Ruto Beats Sifuna for Gen Z Support

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said President William Ruto enjoys greater support among Generation Z voters than Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Mbadi made the remarks in a media interview on Sunday October 25, 2026 and dismissed reliance on social media discussions and online opinion polls as measures of electoral strength.

He argued that digital popularity does not necessarily translate into votes and cited his own experience with social media polls that predicted his defeat in his constituency.

In one comment he referred to a candidate who received 908 votes, while in another he mentioned a candidate who received 809 votes, indicating differing figures reported.

Mbadi added that his department conducts opinion polls every two weeks for public information.

An Infotrak poll released in July 2026 placed Ruto at 28 percent among voters aged 18 to 26, compared with Sifuna’s 20 percent.

The same Infotrak survey showed Ruto at 32 percent overall, Kalonzo Musyoka at 13 percent, Edwin Sifuna at 12 percent, Fred Matiang’i at 12 percent, Rigathi Gachagua at 4 percent, Babu Owino at 3 percent, David Maraga at 2 percent, Martha Karua at 1 percent, other candidates at 1 percent, prefer not to say at 3 percent and undecided voters at 18 percent.

Mbadi’s comments came as Sifuna’s profile rises among young Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election.