The High Court has found Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor guilty of contempt of court for failing to disclose details of Kenya’s sovereign debt, bond agreements and the use of borrowed funds, and has ordered them to appear on November 27, 2026 at noon for mitigation and sentencing.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi delivered the ruling on Thursday, November 19, 2026, directing the two officials to bear the costs of the contempt application in their personal capacities.

The contempt finding stems from a petition filed in 2022 by the Kenya Human Rights Commission and activist Wanjiru Gikonyo, which sought a list of sovereign bondholders, the terms of loan agreements and an account of how bond proceeds were spent.

In a February 27, 2025 judgment the court had ordered the government to disclose the requested information within 45 days, rejecting the Treasury’s argument that budget policy documents were sufficient.

Petitioners argued that the respondents were served with the court order and were formally notified twice, citing an affidavit sworn by Diana Gichengo on February 11, 2026; the court noted that no response was filed despite counsel appearances on 16 and July 20, 2026.

Applying the principles set out in Wamalwa v Ekirapa (2022), the court held that the officials knowingly disobeyed a valid order, stating “Their silence is telling.”

The judge warned that obedience to court orders is a constitutional obligation and that failure to comply undermines public confidence in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

The court further warned that sanctions could include fines and committal to civil jail, and it compelled the officials to comply immediately with the February 27, 2025 orders.

Mbadi and Oduor are expected to appear before the court on November 27, 2026 at noon for mitigation before sentencing.