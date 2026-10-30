UN Agencies Seek KSh1.16 Billion for 50,000 Ethiopian Refugees in Moyale

United Nations agencies are seeking KSh1.16 billion to fund a three-month emergency response for up to 50,000 Ethiopians who have crossed into Kenya at Moyale in Marsabit County.

The joint appeal, led by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) together with UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP), will cover food, shelter, water, sanitation, registration and protection, including specialised support for children and vulnerable families.

UNHCR Representative in Kenya Fatima Mohammed-Cole said the agency is closely monitoring the situation on the Kenya-Ethiopia border after intercommunal clashes in Ethiopia forced thousands to flee from October 22, 2026.

Local authorities estimate that about 50,000 people have entered Kenya, although registration is ongoing and further arrivals are being reported; the EastAfrican reported a lower figure of 36,000.

Women and children make up a significant proportion of those displaced; many are staying with relatives or host families while others have taken temporary shelter in schools and churches.

Food distributions have begun at six sites – Oriental Mission Church, Arosa Mixed, Sessi, Taqwa, Somare and St Mary’s – with 134 families receiving fortified blended porridge flour and dry rations, and current supplies can meet the immediate needs of up to 16,000 people.

UNHCR has mobilised emergency shelter materials and essential household items for nearly 12,000 people and is working with the Government of Kenya, the Department of Refugee Services, Marsabit County authorities, the Kenya Red Cross Society and other partners.

Health services are under pressure; Marsabit County reports shortages of supplies for moderate acute malnutrition, while nutrition screening in four camps identified five children under five and two women with moderate acute malnutrition.

Three suspected measles cases have been isolated at Arosa camp and an increase in diarrhoeal illnesses was reported at Oriental Mission Church camp; six health service points have been set up with the Ministry of Health.

Water assistance includes distribution of containers to 2,000 families, with 3,000 jerrycans delivered, and plans for additional storage and hygiene facilities.

The Kenya Red Cross Society says displaced families are spread across six camps and host communities, receiving food, hot meals, blankets, sleeping mats, water containers, kitchen utensils and fortified porridge flour.

UN agencies warn that additional resources will be critical if arrivals continue, and a joint assessment is planned to determine the full scale of displacement and the needs of both refugees and host communities.