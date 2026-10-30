Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi Joins Linda Mwananchi Movement Ahead of Bungoma Gubernatorial Bid

On Friday October 30, 2026, Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi formally became a member of the Linda Mwananchi Movement during the opening of the movement’s headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, where he was welcomed by Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Wanyonyi announced his entry with a statement saying he was ready for the official launch of the headquarters.

The move aligns him with the movement as he prepares to contest the Bungoma County governorship in the 2027 General Election.

He first declared his intention to run for the Bungoma seat in July 2025, shifting his political focus from Nairobi, and has cited calls from residents and local leaders as the basis for his decision.

In February 2026 he reiterated that community appeals motivated his ambition, and he has previously received delegations from the county urging him to pursue the role.

Sifuna, who has been meeting with Wanyonyi and other aspirants, said the Linda Mwananchi Movement will produce the next governor of Bungoma.

The headquarters launch is described as a step toward establishing an operational base for coordinating political activities, recruiting candidates and expanding the movement’s national presence.

The Bungoma race is expected to feature several candidates, including Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who is contesting on a United Democratic Alliance ticket and is viewed as Wanyonyi’s main rival.

Sifuna has publicly criticised Barasa, calling him disrespectful and unsuitable for leadership, signalling where his endorsement may lie.

Wanyonyi is the brother of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who supports President William Ruto’s re-election bid, highlighting a split in political alignment within the family.

While Wetangula leads FORD Kenya, Wanyonyi has remained a long-standing member of the Orange Democratic Movement, and prior speculation that he would run under his brother’s party has faded.

The incumbent governor, Kenneth Lusaka, was elected on a FORD Kenya ticket, meaning the party still holds a foothold in the county and could influence the upcoming contest.

His joining ends months of speculation about his political direction ahead of the 2027 election.