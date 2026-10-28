Wiper Party Defends Kalonzo Over 2018 Photo With Deputy President Ruto

Wiper Patriotic Front issued a statement on Tuesday October 27, 2026 after an old photograph showing party leader Kalonzo Musyoka with Deputy President William Ruto and two senior politicians resurfaced on social media, clarifying that the image was taken in 2018 during a condolence visit following the death of Musyoka’s father.

Spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru said the photograph captured Ruto, then Deputy President, alongside Kalonzo, Senator Kithure Kindiki and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as they visited the bereaved family to offer condolences for the passing of Mzee Peter Musyoka Mairu.

Njiru condemned the circulation of the picture, describing it as an exploitation of a private moment of grief for political ends and accusing unnamed actors of blackmail, propaganda and distortion of the bereavement.

He added that no amount of blackmail, state-sponsored propaganda or distortion of private moments would break the resolve of those determined to liberate Kenya from what he called a predatory regime, and affirmed that the party’s political course remains unchanged.

The spokesperson reiterated that Kalonzo Musyoka, the party’s presidential candidate, will only meet William Ruto at the ballot in the upcoming 2027 General Election, dismissing any suggestion of a current political alliance.

The image resurfaced while Ruto was on a four-day development tour of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties, prompting speculation about possible realignments ahead of the election, which Wiper said would not alter its plans.