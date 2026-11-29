Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku was installed as Mbeere Community Leader and Spokesperson at a ceremony in Kamutungi Village, Mbeere South, on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at the home of former Kamukunji MP Norman Nyaga and drew thousands of residents and politicians from the Mt Kenya East region.

Elders from the Ambeere Council of Elders (Kiama Kia Ngome), the Ameru Council of Elders (Njuri Ncheke) and the Agikuyu Council of Elders (Kiama Kia Ma) jointly performed the coronation and presented Ruku with a spear and shield symbolising leadership and responsibility.

Attendees included Mbeere South MP Eng. Nebart Muriuki, Mbeere North MP Leo Wamuthende, Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi.

Speaking after his installation, Ruku said the honour was intended to promote unity and champion the aspirations of the Mbeere community, adding “This honour is not meant to undermine or diminish anybody. It is about bringing our people together and ensuring that the interests and aspirations of the Mbeere community are championed.”

He pledged to use the role to unite the community, preserve its heritage and serve its collective aspirations, noting his experience as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes.

Ruku also reiterated his intention to contest the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election and accused incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja of failing to curb cartels that undermine service delivery and damage Nairobi’s reputation.

He warned that “Nairobi is a city that should be properly managed. We cannot allow cartels to take control and undermine service delivery,” and asserted that his government experience equips him to transform the capital.

Responding to criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Ruku challenged Gachagua to account for his performance as Deputy President, stating “Before questioning whether I can manage Nairobi, Gachagua should tell Kenyans what he achieved when he was Deputy President.”

On national politics, Ruku declared his support for Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki amid speculation about Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s possible candidacy as a running mate for President William Ruto in the 2027 election.

Mbeere South MP Eng. Nebart Muriuki urged residents to rally behind Ruku, while Mbeere North MP Leo Wamuthende expressed confidence that Ruku’s government experience would help transform Nairobi County.

Tigania West MP John Kanyuithia Mutunga called on Eastern Kenya residents to support President William Ruto’s administration to attract development projects, backing Ruku’s ambitions.

The coronation follows Ruku’s earlier advocacy for a political separation of Mt Kenya East and West, a stance he later abandoned in favour of greater regional unity.

The event placed the question of Mbeere’s representation under renewed scrutiny ahead of the 2027 elections, with some leaders previously endorsing former Speaker Justin Muturi and former Senator Lenny Kivuti for community leadership.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire congratulated Ruku and wished him wisdom and strength, saying “May God's abundant grace, wisdom and strength guide your leadership as you embark on this noble journey.”