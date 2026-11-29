Senator Edwin Sifuna told a Linda Mwananchi town-hall meeting in Dallas, Texas, that Kenya could generate 7.7 million new well-paying jobs if corruption and government wastage were eliminated.

The remarks came after Gen Z representative Andrew Onara, speaking for diaspora and home-based youth, asked how a future administration would stop the export of jobs and retain graduates with engineering, doctoral and law degrees.

Onara recalled visiting Kenya’s Parliament following the June 2024 youth-led protests in which demonstrators stormed the legislative chambers, and commended Sifuna for standing with the protesters.

Sifuna responded that investment decisions hinge on profitability and predictable conditions, citing infrastructure, land-ownership systems and dispute-resolution mechanisms as key factors for investors.

He warned that corruption and weak accountability continue to deter both foreign and local capital, and pointed to a Volkswagen manufacturing plant in the United Kingdom that employs about 40,000 people as an example of large-scale investment that could create thousands of jobs in Kenya.

The senator claimed that eliminating graft and public wastage could create the 7.7 million jobs he mentioned, describing Kenya’s problem as “software” rather than “hardware”.

Addressing political participation, Sifuna said high nomination fees prevent youth, women and persons with disabilities from seeking elective office and announced that Linda Mwananchi had reduced its life-membership fee to KSh5,000.

He recalled being appointed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General at the age of 35, noting the pressure on young leaders and urging that youth be seen as capable rather than a disability.

Senatorial aspirant Dennis Omandi warned against politicians using young people as campaign mobilisers while denying them real leadership opportunities, echoing concerns raised by the audience.

The Dallas forum formed part of Sifuna’s broader engagements with Kenyans living in the United States as his political team discusses the country’s future ahead of the 2027 General Election.