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EACC Secures KSh207.7 Million Asset Forfeiture From Former Trans Nzoia Accountant

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EACC Secures KSh207.7 Million Asset Forfeiture From Former Trans Nzoia Accountant

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission obtained a court order on October 8, 2026 that mandates the forfeiture of assets worth KSh207.7 million belonging to former Trans Nzoia County accountant Andrew Biketi Musuya.

Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court Judge Rose Ougo ruled that Musuya, who had served in the county government and the Ministry of Public Health and Sanitation, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the gap between his declared lawful income and the wealth under investigation.

The order requires the State to take possession of prime real estate in Mombasa and Bungoma valued at approximately KSh150.2 million, including two five-storey apartment blocks, a five-bedroom townhouse in Mtwapa, and seven undeveloped land parcels, together with bank and M-Pesa deposits totalling KSh53.5 million and two vehicles assessed at KSh4 million.

The judgment excluded a Bungoma land parcel acquired in 2008 and dismissed a claim concerning a Toyota vehicle registered KCF 863S and related third-party interests, as those items fell outside the period under scrutiny.

EACC’s investigation had earlier identified that Musuya amassed assets totalling about KSh289.9 million between January 1, 2013 and October 31, 2018, comprising KSh53.5 million in cash deposits, KSh226.8 million in property and KSh9.6 million in motor vehicles.

Acting on those findings, the commission filed civil proceedings under Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act seeking recovery of KSh284.1 million deemed disproportionate to Musuya’s legitimate earnings; the court ultimately ordered forfeiture of KSh207.7 million.

Stephen Karuga, head of communications for the EACC, said the agency remains committed to safeguarding public assets and ensuring that national resources benefit all Kenyans.

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