More than a thousand people marched along a five-kilometre route in Nairobi on Saturday as part of a campaign organised by the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) to spotlight the role of livestock, fisheries and other animal resources in African livelihoods.

The walk, titled “Walking for Animal Resources, Communities and Livelihoods”, gathered officials from government ministries, farmers, private-sector representatives, development partners, diplomats, students and scientists.

AU-IBAR Director Dr Huyam Salih said that animal resources are essential for the continent’s food security and economic growth, but their full potential will only be realised with greater investment in the sector, adding that the bureau is assisting countries to improve value chains, animal health and fisheries and aquaculture development.

Salih called for a comprehensive approach covering vaccination, feed, breeding, infrastructure and logistics, and noted a goal of raising intra-African livestock trade by at least ten percent.

Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke, speaking through Senior Deputy Director of Veterinary Services Dr Sabenzia Wekesa, outlined the government’s ambition to lift the livestock sector’s contribution to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product from the current twelve percent to twenty percent by expanding disease control, genetics, quality feeds, market access and the National Livestock Identification and Traceability System (ANITRAC).

Wekesa reported that more than 2.2 million cattle have been vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease and over 25 million sheep and goats received PPR vaccines under a programme launched in 2025, and she described drought-response measures that include feed, water, veterinary services and encouragement of livestock offtake.

Farmer and Latia Community-Based Organisation chief executive Wilson Kipeno said a single vaccine dose costs about KSh1,000, creating a heavy burden for owners of large herds, and urged national and county governments and partners to step in, especially as drought leaves animals vulnerable to disease.

Felisters Gitau Mutugu, chief executive of Farmer’s Choice, said the company supports more than 10,000 farmers and works with authorities to improve vaccine access, extension services and breeding, while highlighting the high cost of animal feed and the threat of disease outbreaks such as African swine fever.

Salih also pointed out that Africa continues to import fish despite abundant resources, and said AU-IBAR is working to strengthen fisheries and aquaculture value chains, particularly for small-scale fishers and women, noting that the bureau has mobilised about 100 million euros over the past fifteen years for food-security, trade and disease-control initiatives.

Mueke thanked AU-IBAR, Ecobank, the IGAD Centre for Pastoral Areas and Livestock Development and other partners for their support, praised award-winning animal-resource champions, and urged stronger regional cooperation, describing Kenya’s role as host of AU-IBAR and the proposed African Union campus in Nairobi as a platform for deeper collaboration across the continent.