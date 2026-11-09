Edwin Sifuna Issues Fraud Warning to Linda Mwananchi Aspirants, Publishes Official Contacts

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, who leads the Linda Mwananchi Movement, posted a public alert urging members and aspirants to beware of individuals posing as party officials and attempting to defraud them.

In the message, Sifuna stressed that all information about the movement would be released through its recognised channels and cautioned supporters not to trust any communication that does not originate from those official platforms.

He instructed anyone seeking a meeting with the movement’s national leadership to arrange it through the Executive Director at the party’s headquarters, providing the Executive Director’s phone number as 0799 110 000 and the email address [email protected], and also listing additional secretariat lines 0769 990000 and 0762 990000.

Sifuna also commended the volunteer networks operating at the grassroots level across Kenya, noting that the National Secretariat in Nairobi remains committed to supporting their work as the movement intensifies recruitment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The movement’s official online presence includes the handle @lindamwananchi_ on X, Instagram and TikTok, a Facebook page under lindamwananchiKE, and a website at lindamwananchi.com.