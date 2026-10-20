Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi Leads Siaya Leaders to Back President Ruto’s Re-Election

On Monday October 19, 2026, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi convened more than 30 Members of the County Assembly and other elected officials at Ciala Resort in Kisumu to pledge support for President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election campaign.

The gathering, which included County Assembly Speaker George Okode, Majority Leader Martin Otieno and MCA Mercedes Madowo, said they would mobilise across Siaya County under the leadership of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga.

Wandayi told the assembly that they would do everything possible to promote Ruto’s bid for a second term, while Okode declared the assembly’s stance was clear and firm in backing Ruto for President.

The endorsement follows ongoing tensions within ODM after the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with Governor James Orengo publicly opposing alignment with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Additional parliamentary supporters, including Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and Ugunja MP Moses Omondi, also announced their backing, using the slogan “Ruto Tosha” and pledging vigorous campaigning throughout Siaya.

Wandayi said the meeting was an unofficial effort to consolidate numbers behind the “Tutam” movement and to keep the region aligned with the broad-based government that Odinga helped establish.

He defended Ruto’s long-standing relationship with Odinga, noting that Ruto has been associated with the former prime minister since 2007 and has continued to demonstrate commitment after Odinga’s death.

Wandayi expressed confidence that Ruto would defeat any opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Earlier in July, ODM leader Oburu Oginga announced that the party would not field its own presidential candidate and would instead support Ruto’s re-election after completing negotiations for a pre-election agreement.

The current split places Siaya’s political leadership on opposing sides, with Wandayi’s camp preparing grassroots outreach to wards, villages and trading centres, while Orengo’s faction remains aligned with the Linda Mwananchi movement that has called for ODM to present its own candidate.

The developments occur against the backdrop of the March 7, 2025 cooperation agreement signed by Ruto and Odinga, which set out a ten-point agenda covering inclusive governance, devolution, anti-corruption measures and implementation of the National Dialogue Committee’s recommendations.