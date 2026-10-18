Eugene Wamalwa Announces Opposition Talks to Choose Joint Presidential Candidate

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa said opposition forces will commence discussions to select a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Addressing an audience at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi, he characterised the coalition as an “alternative government” and stressed the need to unite different political formations behind one ticket to avoid splitting votes.

Wamalwa said the talks will reach out to members of the Linda Mwananchi movement, specifically naming Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo as participants. “This week and next month, we are asking those others in Linda Mwananchi, including Sifuna and Orengo, to come together with us so that we get one candidate,” he said.

He added that the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Komboa Kenya alliance will begin negotiations next week and that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s camp is expected to be involved in the process.

Expressing optimism, Wamalwa said hope could drive change within the next ten months and urged religious leaders and Kenyans to pray for unity and a peaceful electoral environment. “But hope is the way. In the next 10 months, we will bring changes,” he said.

With fewer than 300 days remaining before the election, he warned that a credible, violence-free contest is essential to safeguard national cohesion and democratic principles.

The DAP-K leader also called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to make the existing voters’ register available to political parties ahead of a planned mass registration, saying the data would enable scrutiny of the list and raise concerns about alleged foreign registrations. “Next month, IEBC, we are going for the final mass voter registration. We want the register by now, already registered members be availed to all of us,” he said.

He noted that the rising cost of living, including higher fuel prices and increased prices for basic commodities such as milk, will remain a central issue for the opposition as it engages voters ahead of the 2027 polls.