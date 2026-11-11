High Court Sets Hearing on Advocate Abshir Abdi Disappearance as Lawyers Threaten Strike

The Milimani High Court has cleared the way for a substantive hearing of a habeas corpus application seeking to determine the whereabouts of missing advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, while the Law Society of Kenya has warned that lawyers will stage a nationwide strike until the advocate is produced.

Justice Alexander Muteti ruled that the application is ready for hearing, noting that the affidavit filed by the applicants contains damning allegations that merit greater scrutiny of the conduct of state security agents, and he observed that the state possesses the technical, technological and logistical capability to resolve disappearances and complex criminal matters.

Security officials have maintained that they neither abducted nor held Abdi, and the State has admitted that he was a person of interest under investigation, although the court was not told what became of those investigations after failed attempts to obtain custodial orders.

The applicants, who are expected to testify on Wednesday, say they have photographs and video footage allegedly showing officers involved in Abdi’s arrest in 2025, and his lawyer Eric Theuri said the material could help identify one or two of the persons seen in the later video abducting the advocate.

The Law Society of Kenya, as the first interested party, intends to request the court to summon senior security officials including the Interior Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations, the Deputy Inspector General and the National Intelligence Service, according to President Charles Kanjama, while Vice President Teresia Wavinya expressed concern over delays by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority in investigating serious human-rights violations.

Abdi’s brother Zakaria Abshir appealed to the heads of security organs for answers, asking “Who do I ask for my brother? From where can I source him? Where can I find him?” and a relative, Abdi Hassan, urged agencies to produce both Abdi and his companion Ayub, stating it is “99 percent that he has been abducted together with Wakili.”

In a separate ruling on November 10, 2026, Justice Muteti declined to summon Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin and National Intelligence Service chief Noordin Haji, directing instead that the matter be heard first to determine whether to summon the three top security chiefs, and stating that it would be fair for the applicant to be heard without further delay.

Senior Counsel Eric Theuri warned that the disappearance follows a pattern of coordinated abductions involving preparation, tracking and the use of firearms, suggesting that either national security organs or a well-coordinated criminal gang could be responsible, and asked the court “In whose hands are we safe?”

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday November 11, 2026 at 2:30 pm, and lawyers have announced plans to down their tools and seek adjournments in courts across the country until advocate Abshir Abdi is produced.