Kalonzo Musyoka Says Opposition Must Continue Raila Odinga’s “Journey to Canaan”

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka told reporters on Monday that the opposition will keep pressing forward until the democratic Kenya envisioned by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is realised, declaring that the “journey to Canaan” is still on.

He made the comments at commemorative events in Bondo marking one year since Odinga’s death and urged opposition leaders and supporters to remain united.

Musyoka described Canaan as a Kenya where every citizen enjoys full democratic representation and feels included in national affairs, likening the goal to a modern land of milk and honey.

He said Odinga’s struggle was never about personal ambition but about giving ordinary Kenyans a voice, recalling that they had stood together during disputed presidential elections.

The Wiper leader compared Odinga to the biblical Moses, adding that those who worked alongside him now bear the responsibility to carry forward his mission.

Musyoka thanked the Odinga family for welcoming opposition figures at the Bondo anniversary, noting that their hospitality reflected the values Odinga promoted.

He warned that internal divisions could weaken the opposition’s ability to achieve the reforms Odinga championed, including constitutional change and devolution.

Finally, he called on young Kenyans to actively use their constitutional rights, participate in democratic processes and hold public institutions accountable.