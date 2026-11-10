Kenya to Close Embassy in Switzerland as Part of Diplomatic Footprint Rationalisation

Kenya will permanently close its embassy in Bern, Switzerland, with the consular section ceasing operations on November 30, 2026, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

The decision was confirmed by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei on November 10, 2026, who said it forms part of an ongoing rationalisation of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint globally, involving closing some missions and opening new ones in furtherance of strategic priorities.

A public notice dated November 9 informed Kenyan residents in Switzerland that documents ready for collection must be retrieved before the closure date, and that applicants who submitted requests from November 1 will be contacted with arrangements for collecting their documents.

The embassy said alternative consular arrangements will be communicated through its website and official channels, and assured Kenyans that proximate services will continue despite the restructuring.

Sing’Oei noted that the rationalisation aligns with a broader reform agenda launched in July 2026 that prioritises institutional efficiency, economic diplomacy and digital transformation within the Foreign Service.

Kenya’s diplomatic network has grown from 16 missions in 1995 to 70 missions in 2025, and the government plans to add ten missions by 2030, including new embassies in Copenhagen, Denmark; Hanoi, Vietnam; and the Vatican.

Recent openings such as the high commission in Kingston, Jamaica, the embassy in Rabat, Morocco and a consulate general in Guangzhou, China illustrate the shift toward locations deemed strategically important.

The rationalisation comes amid concerns over the KSh7.28 billion diplomatic property programme, which a September 2026 controller’s report flagged for delays, cost overruns and uneven implementation across several countries.

The embassy, established on April 2, 2020, has served a Kenyan community estimated at between 8,000 and 12,000 people, facilitating trade where Kenya exports agricultural products to Switzerland and imports pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

The ministry said a more comprehensive statement will be released in due course, outlining the full list of missions slated for closure and the criteria guiding the process.