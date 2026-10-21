Law Society Lists Deputy President Kindiki Among 146 Senior Counsel Applicants

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has published a list of 146 High Court advocates who have applied for the Senior Counsel rank in the 2026 conferment process, including Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata.

The list also contains former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, veteran advocate Dr John Khaminwa, former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza, former LSK president Faith Odhiambo, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and prominent litigators such as Donald B. Kipkorir, Danstan Omari, Julie Soweto and constitutional lawyer Ekuru Aukot.

Kindiki appears at position 116, Kingi at 105, Kang’ata at 134, Marende at 15, Khaminwa at 2, Aukot at 100 and Omari at 145, reflecting the order in which LSK released the applications.

Under Section 17 of the Advocates Act, the President may confer the Senior Counsel rank on an advocate of irreproachable conduct who has rendered exemplary service, with eligibility requiring at least 15 years of practice, an active practising certificate, mentorship of junior lawyers, scholarly contributions and no finding of professional misconduct.

The applications are first examined by the Committee on Senior Counsel, headed by Philip Murgor, which may request further information before recommending names to the Chief Justice, who then forwards them to the President for a conferment letter within 60 days of receipt.

LSK said “Members are therefore invited to submit comments on the published list of applicants for consideration by the Committee. Comments should be submitted by completing the feedback form available on the link on or before 5th November, 2026 at 5pm.”

The register of applicants spans admissions from 1969 to 2023, illustrating the breadth of experience among the 146 candidates seeking a distinction that carries precedence in court mentions and specific dress and seating rights.