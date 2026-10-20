NTSA Issues Safety Directives for School Transport as Holiday Travel Begins

The National Transport and Safety Authority released a public safety advisory for all school transport operators as primary and secondary schools entered the December holiday period on October 26, 2026, urging drivers to conduct vehicle checks before carrying learners.

NTSA outlined three essential inspections: confirming that headlights, taillights and indicators are functional, examining tyres for adequate tread, correct inflation and visible wear, and verifying that the braking system operates safely; the authority also reminded drivers to ensure the entire vehicle, including side mirrors, has been serviced.

In a statement shared on its official social media channels, NTSA said “A roadworthy vehicle saves lives” and appealed to “all back-to-school transporters: test your lights, inspect your tyres, and service your brakes before hitting the road.”

The holiday break runs from October 20, 2026 to January 1, 2027, a ten-week span during which large numbers of pupils travel from urban centres to rural homes, markedly increasing road traffic.

The National Police Service, represented by spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, warned that the anticipated surge in learner movement could raise the risk of road accidents and announced a joint operation with NTSA to intensify traffic enforcement.

Police officers will target speeding, overloaded or unroadworthy vehicles, failure to use seatbelts, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and mobile-phone distraction, while also urging pedestrians and motorcyclists to remain alert.

Nyaga stated “The safety of all road users, especially our children, remains a top priority for the National Police Service” and called on parents to ensure children travel only in reputable, roadworthy public service vehicles.

The public was invited to report reckless driving or unsafe vehicles through the nearest police station, the toll-free emergency numbers 999 and 911, the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline on 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The advisory coincides with the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment scheduled for 26-October 29 and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations set for 2-November 20, 2026.