Oburu Oginga Urges Patriotism and Unity in Mashujaa Day Message

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga sent a Mashujaa Day message on Tuesday October 20, thanking Kenyans, ODM members and the broad-based political family while urging patriotism, inclusivity, hard work and mutual respect.

In the statement he expressed deep gratitude for the goodwill, solidarity and continued support he has received, saying “I want to extend my deepest and most sincere gratitude for your overwhelming well wishes, steadfast support, and solidarity. It is your unwavering commitment to our shared values that continues to inspire our journey forward.”

He called on citizens to carry the spirit of patriotism into their homes, workplaces and communities, added that together “through inclusivity, hard work, and mutual respect, we will secure a brighter future for generations to come,” and wished families a joyous, peaceful and reflective Mashujaa Day, concluding with a blessing and the slogan “Usawa ni Sawa.”

The national celebrations are set for Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, where President William Ruto is expected to preside over the ceremony; the event is jointly hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties – the first occasion the three counties have collaborated – and is anchored on the theme “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora”, focusing on security, sports and economic development.

Ahead of the ceremony a week of exhibitions and public engagements was held at Eldoret National Polytechnic, showcasing initiatives from government institutions and other stakeholders linked to the three thematic areas.

The message arrives as ODM continues its participation in the broad-based government formed with President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA); the party says the partnership enables it to influence policy, promote political stability and pursue development priorities while retaining its identity. In August 2026 Oburu said ODM joined the alliance from a position of strength and would not lose its identity, adding that political change should be pursued through the ballot box.

The alliance remains a point of debate within ODM, with some leaders supporting cooperation with the government and others expressing opposition; the party is also navigating its direction ahead of the 2027 General Election following the death of longtime leader Raila Odinga in October 2025, with Oburu now steering the party and managing discussions about future alliances.

Oburu celebrated his birthday on October 15 and missed the first anniversary of his brother Raila Odinga’s death due to illness.