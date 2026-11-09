President Ruto Calls Former Deputy Gachagua “Chief Extortionist” Over Alleged Money Demands

President William Ruto on Monday branded former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua a “chief extortionist” and alleged that he extracts money from businesspeople and political aspirants.

The remarks were made at a rally in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County, during the launch of the Riamoni-Nyangori Road and Last Mile Connectivity project.

Ruto claimed that Gachagua, now leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), demanded KSh10 million from one gubernatorial aspirant and KSh20 million from another, and that a fee of KSh50,000 was required to use a microphone at political meetings.

In a separate statement Ruto also cited alleged demands of KSh100 million and KSh20 million from other candidates.

He said the extortion has left business owners, candidates and ordinary Kenyans without peace, stating “Wewe ndiye chief extortionist, umefukuzwa kazi kwa sababu ya extortion.”

Ruto dismissed Gachagua’s claim that he was decisive in the 2022 presidential victory, noting that Ruto has been elected seven times while Gachagua has been elected once.

He recalled that during the 2022 running-mate selection Gachagua received only four votes out of a panel of thirty before Ruto supported his candidacy out of sympathy for his age.

The exchange follows Gachagua’s impeachment as Deputy President in October 2024 and his subsequent formation of DCP as an opposition vehicle ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Ruto urged voters to make independent choices and warned that internal disputes within the opposition could undermine its ability to address ordinary Kenyans’ concerns.