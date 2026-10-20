President Ruto Oversees Mashujaa Day Sprint Where Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo Falls

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret featured a short sprint race at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, with President William Ruto presiding and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attending as chief guest.

The line-up comprised Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Jacobs Fikirini, Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi, media personality Dr Ofweneke, Citizen TV journalist Mike Okinyi and social-media personality Arap Uria, together with former 800-metre world junior record holder Japheth Kimutai.

State Functions Secretary Mike Gitonga announced that Murkomen would take part, noting the presence of the cabinet secretary, several creatives and the host county’s championing of athletics.

Shortly after the start, Chris Kiptoo lost his footing, tripped and fell, rolled on the grass, then rose and completed the course.

Dr Ofweneke broke the finish tape first, arms outstretched, and was closely followed by Okinyi, Fikirini and Itumbi.

President Ruto addressed the assembled crowd, saying, "Young people have taken to the streets to express their frustrations over the high cost of living, taxation and unemployment. Their protests remind us that an electoral mandate does not silence people. Citizens retain the right to question their government."

The sprint formed part of a series of entertainment features organised for the national holiday that honours Kenya’s heroes and heroines.