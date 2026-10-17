President Ruto Vows to Keep Affordable Housing Programme Running for 30 Years

President William Ruto on Saturday, October 17, while inspecting the 729-unit Nandi Hills Affordable Housing Project in Nandi County, pledged to continue the Affordable Housing Programme for the next 30 years despite opposition threats ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He told contractors that construction of houses is taking place in every part of Kenya and that once the current project is completed another will be launched as part of a long-term strategy to provide decent, affordable homes.

Ruto dismissed opposition leaders who have threatened to stop the programme, calling them “idiots” and insisting the government will not halt the initiative until every Kenyan has a decent place and food security is not threatened by land fragmentation.

Responding to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s criticism that high-rise units are unsuitable for residents who keep chickens, Ruto joked that workers should install lifts to ferry chickens to higher floors.

Sifuna had asked, “How will our chicken get to the 12th floor of an affordable housing unit?” highlighting concerns from the Western Region about multi-storey designs.

Ruto also rebuked Sifuna for paying KSh24,000 a month in housing levy, saying the senator’s salary is funded by taxpayers whose children work in the housing programme.

He announced that the government is investing KSh18 billion to build 4,000 housing units, student hostels for 7,000 beds and 15 modern markets, creating jobs and supporting businesses.

The Affordable Housing Programme remains a flagship of the Kenya Kwanza administration, aimed at reducing the housing deficit and generating employment, while opposition leaders continue to question the levy, cost and suitability of some designs for low-income households.