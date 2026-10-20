President William Ruto Warns Against Reversing 2022 Transition Ahead of 2027 Election

President William Ruto, addressing the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on Tuesday October 20, 2026, warned that the political transition launched after the 2022 General Election must not be reversed and that Kenya will return to the ballot box in 2027.

He said the upcoming election should be judged on a clear benchmark of track record, vision, plan and agenda, and pledged to present to Kenyans an account of his administration’s achievements and what remains to be done.

Ruto defended the broad-based government created two years ago, describing it as a historic opportunity that brought together leaders from different political backgrounds to serve national interests and arguing that political competition need not prevent cooperation.

He outlined the next phase of his economic agenda, identifying increased agricultural and milk production, expanded industrialisation, unlocking natural resources and accelerating a modern, competitive service economy, including a goal to expand digital employment over the next three years.

Emphasising equality of opportunity, he defined “Usawa” as the conviction that every Kenyan deserves a fair chance to succeed regardless of ethnicity, birthplace or circumstance, and announced measures such as exempting workers earning KSh32,333 or less per month from PAYE income tax and expanding the government internship programme.

Ruto noted that young Kenyans have taken to the streets over the cost of living, taxation, unemployment and the pace of change, reminding that an electoral mandate does not silence citizens between elections and that the government must remain answerable for its commitments.

He also said the United Democratic Alliance, which he leads, faces a strong political matrix from the United Alternative Government and the Linda Mwananchi Movement fronts, and affirmed his intent to defend the direction his administration has taken.