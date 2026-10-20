Rigathi Gachagua Hosts Edwin Sifuna and Linda Mwananchi Delegation at Wamunyoro

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua received Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and a delegation from the Linda Mwananchi movement at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County, an encounter widely seen as a step in opposition coordination ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The visitors included MPs Babu Owino, Jack Wamboka and Majimbo Kalasinga, Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, DCP Secretary General John Methu, Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo, Linda Mwananchi communications head Pauline Njoroge and others; photographs also showed Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, welcoming the guests.

The meeting took place shortly after Gachagua returned to Kenya from a nearly two-month stay in the United States, having left the country on August 26, 2026, and was one of his first publicly visible political engagements since his return.

Gachagua posted on Facebook greeting the visitors as “cousins from Linda Mwananchi” and wrote, “When we come together great things Must happen,” but no formal coalition, joint presidential candidate or electoral arrangement was announced.

The gathering follows earlier calls by DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala for a Sifuna-Gachagua partnership ahead of the 2027 election, and observers interpret the meeting as an effort to consolidate opposition forces against President William Ruto; other opposition figures include Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa and Fred Matiang'i.

Within the opposition, some, such as Babu Owino, have warned that failing to name a unified candidate before December 2026 could give Ruto an advantage, while Gachagua cited the 2002 election precedent where the opposition candidate was named weeks before polling day.

Details of the discussions at Wamunyoro were not released and neither side announced any formal agreement following the meeting.