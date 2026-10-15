Robert Alai Says Winnie Odinga’s Senate Bid Counters Babu Owino

On Thursday, October 15, 2026, Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai posted on his official X account that Winnie Odinga’s decision to run for the Nairobi senatorial seat is intended to serve Edwin Sifuna’s political plan against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Alai added that the move would not affect Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, known as Jalang’o, but would undermine Babu’s ambitions, writing: “Winnie Odinga’s run for Senate under Linda Mwananchi is Sifuna’s way of countering Babu Owino. No effect on Jalang’o, but now it even kills Babu’s quest.”

The same day, Winnie Odinga announced her intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat at the first anniversary ceremony for her father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, held at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

Addressing the gathering, she said she saw an opening in the capital as the incumbent senator seeks higher office, stating: “Let it not be a rumour. As Edwin Sifuna searches for higher offices, I see kuna space, kuna nafasi hapo Nairobi. And that’s why I have decided that I will stand for the Senate of Nairobi County.”

Winnie did not clarify whether she would seek the ODM ticket or run under the Linda Mwananchi movement that Sifuna leads.

Edwin Sifuna, who won the Nairobi Senate seat on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket in the 2022 General Election, is now a leading figure in the Linda Mwananchi movement and is reportedly pursuing a higher political office.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino publicly backed Sifuna’s presidential aspirations and reiterated his support on October 4, 2026, during the unveiling of Sifuna’s political vehicle.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, also known as Jalang’o, reaffirmed his own ambition for the Nairobi Senate seat, posting “To the wire, I’m ready” on X on October 15, 2026, and stating that nothing prevents him from becoming senator or even governor.

Jalang’o argued that his experience in managing resources in Lang’ata equips him to oversee county-wide public funds and improve service delivery across Nairobi.

Kisii Governor and ODM Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati pledged that the party would hold free and fair nominations for the Nairobi Senate contest, highlighting the importance of the upcoming race ahead of the 2027 General Election.