Ruth Odinga Vows to Defend Justice Even If She Leaves ODM

Ruth Odinga, Kisumu Woman Representative, said she may quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to protect justice while speaking at the first death anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

She told the crowd that her commitment is to the principles her late brother championed rather than to any party, stating, “If it means me, Ruth Odinga, forfeiting everything to stand with ODM, I will. If not, I will move on to another party because I want justice to remain in Kenya,”.

She added that she is unafraid of the challenge, declaring, “We are not afraid. We are not afraid,” and recalled her father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s teaching that people should have the right to speak.

Ruth highlighted Raila Odinga’s personal sacrifices, noting that he suffered imprisonment, forfeited the presidency three times and remained committed to peaceful politics.

She criticised individuals who attempted to disrupt the ceremony, saying, “Those who thought this function would not go on have been ashamed. Those who came here carrying stones, thinking that this function would not take place, have also been ashamed,”.

She also affirmed Raila’s legacy by saying, “He stood for the rights of the people, democracy and social justice in this country. He believed that every Kenyan had the right to speak and be heard,”.

The event also featured niece Winnie Odinga announcing her intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 general election, stating, “Let it not be a rumour. I will contest the Senate seat of Nairobi County,”.

Raila Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025 at age 80, was a former Prime Minister and a leading figure in Kenya’s multiparty democracy and constitutional reform.

The Orange Democratic Movement is currently led by Oburu Oginga, who has not disclosed his future political plans.