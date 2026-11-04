Senate Speaker Removes Tabitha Keroche as Deputy Majority Leader, Appoints Veronica Maina

On Wednesday November 4, 2026 Senate Speaker Amason J. Kingi announced that Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche had been removed from the post of Deputy Senate Majority Leader and that nominated Senator Veronica Maina would take over the role with immediate effect.

Kingi said the action was triggered by a letter dated November 3 from Senate Majority Whip David Wakoli, which was accompanied by minutes of a Majority Party meeting and a signed list of senators supporting a resolution to remove Keroche under Standing Order 22(5).

The same documents recorded that the Majority Party had elected Maina to fill the vacancy pursuant to Standing Order 22(6), and the speaker confirmed he had verified the correspondence in line with Standing Order 22(8) before informing the House.

Keroche’s removal follows her public departure from the United Democratic Alliance on October 9, when she declared she would join former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party and contest the Nakuru governorship in the 2027 General Election.

In her October statement she accused the ruling party of losing touch with ordinary Kenyans, failing to deliver on 2022 campaign promises and contributing to the rising cost of living, setting her against incumbent Governor Susan Kihika, a former UDA ally.

Despite losing the deputy leadership position, Keroche remains the elected Senator for Nakuru County.

The change is recorded in Communication Number 050 of 2026 of the Thirteenth Parliament’s Fifth Session and reflects a wider realignment within the ruling coalition as the 2027 elections approach.

Maina will now serve as deputy to Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, assisting in coordinating the Majority Party’s business in the Senate.