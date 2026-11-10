Transport Ministry Sets December 15 Deadline for Nairobi-Talanta Stadium Railway Line

The Ministry of Roads and Transport announced that the 13.3-kilometre railway link between Nairobi Central Station and the Raila Odinga International Stadium will be completed by December 15, 2026.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar made the statement during an inspection of the construction works on November 10, 2026 and said the line is intended to be ready for the friendly match between Bayern Munich and Ajax on January 5, 2027 and for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Daghar said trains will run at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour and will operate in both directions at ten-minute intervals, allowing up to 1,500 passengers to be moved every ten minutes during the Bayern-Ajax encounter.

The railway will have four stations – near Nyayo Stadium, Mbagathi, Kibera and Talanta Sports City – with Kibera identified as the major station and a spur line from Kibera to the stadium.

Works include replacing steel sleepers with concrete sleepers, upgrading drainage, constructing pedestrian overpasses and underpasses at Kibera, Laini Saba, Gatwekera and Kambi Muru, and installing a protective wall along the corridor.

Kenya Railways announced temporary changes to its commuter services from November 12, 2026 to facilitate engineering works, reducing the Limuru Commuter Train to three days a week and limiting the Nyahururu Safari Train to the Gilgil-Nyahururu segment.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said the upgraded line will improve connectivity to the stadium and provide a faster, safer alternative to road transport for Nairobi residents during major events.