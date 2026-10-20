Wiper Patriotic Front Loses Aspirants to NLP Ahead of Migwani By-Election

The Wiper Patriotic Front has seen several of its former candidates switch allegiance to the National Liberal Party in Migwani Ward, Kitui County, as the November 17 by-election approaches.

The defectors met with NLP Party Leader Hon. Augustus Kyalo Muli in Migwani and agreed to mobilise their supporters for the NLP nominee, Hon. Andrew Kaleli.

They said their departure stemmed from dissatisfaction with WPF’s candidate selection, accusing individuals they described as party brokers of demanding money and imposing an outsider on the ward; one of them complained, “We were conned out of our money by WPF brokers, and to make matters worse, they brought in someone who is not even from Migwani Ward and tried to impose him on us.”

Muli told the gathered crowd that the contest should focus on Migwani residents’ development needs, adding, “This by-election must be about the people of Migwani and their development agenda. We must reject the politics of imposition and money. I also caution all leaders and supporters against violence.”

The shift may hinder WPF’s ability to retain influence in Kitui County ahead of the 2027 General Election, while the United Democratic Alliance has also deployed a substantial campaign team in the ward, led locally by Mwingi West MP Hon. Charles Nguna, who previously won his seat on a Wiper ticket but now backs President William Ruto’s UDA.

Kaleli’s political résumé includes service as personal assistant to former Senator David Musila, a veteran figure in Mwingi West politics, a link that could shape voter alignments though its exact impact remains uncertain.

Kaleli is expected to increase his campaign activities across Migwani in the coming days to consolidate the support gained from the newly aligned defectors.