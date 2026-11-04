Former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia Joins Democracy for Citizens Party

Former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia announced his defection from the Jubilee Party to the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) at a ceremony hosted by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Gachawa’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

Gachawa welcomed Kimemia, calling DCP “the party of the moment” and expressing optimism about its future, while Kimemia said he had listened to the people of Nyandarua and that the party was their preferred choice for the upcoming 2027 General Election.

Kimemia, who served as Nyandarua Governor from 2017 to 2022, lost his re-election bid in the August 2022 elections to Moses Kiarie Badilisha of the United Democratic Alliance, who has also since joined DCP.

Before entering elective politics, Kimemia rose through the civil service to become Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Public Service under Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta until 2015, later chairing the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation before resigning in 2017.

Gachawa said DCP would welcome any candidate wishing to run on its ticket and pledged free and fair party nominations, noting that nominations are scheduled for March next year.

The defection follows recent moves by other former Jubilee politicians, including Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Badilisha, and Agnes Njambi Githinji, who was encouraged by Gachawa to build on her more than 180,000-vote grassroots network ahead of the party’s nominations.

Kimemia’s entry is seen as a significant development for DCP as it seeks to expand its influence in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.