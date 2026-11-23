On Monday, November 23, former Kiambu governor James Nyoro formally left the Jubilee Party to join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) at the party’s headquarters, a development announced by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua on his Facebook page.

Gachagua said Nyoro will contest the Kiambu county gubernatorial seat on the DCP ticket in the 2027 General Election and assured him of free and fair nominations, urging him to mobilise supporters and expand party membership ahead of the party primaries scheduled for March next year.

The defection forms part of a broader wave of political realignments in the Mt. Kenya region, with several elected officials, including Members of the County Assembly from Murang’a, recently exiting the United Democratic Alliance to join DCP.

Gachagua received the Murang’a MCAs at his Wamunyoro residence on Saturday, declared Murang’a County fully aligned with DCP, and reiterated that the March nominations would be free and fair while urging the leaders to return to their wards and galvanise residents ahead of the primaries.

After a consultative meeting with fellow Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful John Mwaura, Nyoro outlined a development agenda for Kiambu, noting its nearly 1.9 million young people and calling for job creation through investment attraction, support for small and medium enterprises, a comprehensive water master plan, improved healthcare delivery, motorable roads and increased value-addition in dairy, coffee, tea, poultry, pork and beef to raise farmer incomes.

Nyoro said Kiambu deserves leadership that works with workers, farmers, traders, investors and professionals, adding that “the time has come to restore Kiambu to its rightful place as Kenya’s leading county.”