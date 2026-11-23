The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) told the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that its budget for the 2027 General Election shows a shortfall of KSh3.5 billion.

Vice-Chairperson Fahima Abdallah said the commission estimates total election costs at KSh27.02 billion, while the allocation in the 2027 Budget Policy Statement is only KSh23.515 billion, leaving the gap.

Committee chair Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara warned that Kenyans expect the IEBC to deliver a free, fair and credible poll and urged the commission to prioritise essential activities within the resources available.

During the hearing MPs pressed the IEBC to rationalise its spending and highlighted that the commission also carries pending obligations of KSh4.99 billion, of which KSh4.27 billion relate to legal claims and KSh717.7 million are owed for goods and services.

In a separate statement before the same committee, the IEBC indicated that an additional KSh12 billion is required, citing a need for KSh1.6 billion to pay more than 600,000 election officials after a pay rise, KSh471 million for transporting ballot papers and officials, and KSh198 million for media campaigns.

The commission also reported that an audit found a requirement for 60,000 extra Kenya Integrated Election Management System kits after 45,000 existing kits reach the end of their service life.

IEBC Deputy Chief Executive Officer Obadiah Keitany appealed to the committee to address the funding gaps and ensure the commission has sufficient resources to conduct the election scheduled for August 10, 2027.

The IEBC had originally sought about KSh63 billion for the election, against an initial Treasury allocation of roughly KSh41 billion, and says it has since received additional funding, leaving the current outstanding shortfall at KSh12 billion.

The disclosed deficits come as the commission prepares for voter registration, technology upgrades, procurement, voter education, staffing and logistics ahead of the national poll.