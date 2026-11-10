Kenya Ministry of Education Opens 30 Scholarships From China and Mauritius

The Ministry of Education announced that applications are now open for a total of 30 scholarships offered by the governments of China and Mauritius for Kenyan students wishing to study abroad in the 2027/2028 academic cycle.

China will provide 15 fully funded scholarships covering undergraduate, master’s and PhD programmes; applicants must apply online through the China Scholarship Council portal and submit their nominated documents to the Ministry by 5 p.m. on Wednesday November 18, 2026.

For the Chinese undergraduate track, candidates must hold a KCSE certificate with a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) or equivalent, be no older than 25, and sit the China Scholastic Competence Assessment on December 19, 2026; master’s applicants need at least a second-class upper bachelor’s degree and must be under 35, while PhD candidates must possess a relevant master’s degree and be under 40, and all nominees will face a written examination and interview organised by the Chinese Embassy.

Mauritius will offer 15 scholarships for undergraduate, MPhil, combined MPhil/PhD and PhD studies; prospective scholars must first secure admission to a public higher-education institution in Mauritius by the end of January 2027 and then submit two copies of their application documents to the Ministry by 5 p.m. on February 23, 2027.

The Ministry directed interested candidates to its website’s services section for detailed information on application procedures, required documents and nomination processes for both scholarship programmes.

In its guidance on the Chinese scholarships, the Ministry noted that students travelling to China for programmes longer than six months must obtain an X visa, undergo medical verification and obtain a residence permit from the local public security bureau within 30 days of arrival, while those on shorter courses may apply for an F visa or a group F visa; all costs associated with visa, medical checks and residence permits will be borne by the students.

The two scholarship schemes therefore give Kenyan students new avenues for overseas higher education, with the Chinese deadline in November 2026 and the Mauritian deadline in February 2027.