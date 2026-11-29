Government released 3,221 impounded boda boda motorcycles and 644 riders secured public service positions, announced by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo at the National Boda Boda Convention in Mombasa after President William Ruto’s directive.

Omollo said the recruitment comprised 253 riders into the National Government Administration, 371 into the National Police Service and 20 as National Police Reservists, and that those recruited into the police have completed training and assumed duty.

He noted that county reports showed 471 motorcycles released on the Coast, including 171 in Mombasa, 160 in Kwale and 140 in Kilifi.

Omollo urged boda boda association leaders to submit registration details of any motorcycles still held for offences covered by the presidential directive, together with the police stations where they are detained, so county police commanders can follow up.

He called for stronger cooperation between riders, chiefs, police officers and sub-county security committees to curb motorcycle theft and attacks on operators, warning that theft can leave riders and families in financial difficulty when bikes were bought on credit.

The principal secretary highlighted the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST) as a means for riders to build retirement savings despite irregular earnings and encouraged those using bikes owned by others to save towards purchasing their own machines.

Omollo also addressed challenges young people in coastal counties face in obtaining national identity cards, citing extra vetting requirements and fees, and urged those aged 18 and over to apply at the Mombasa Huduma Centre.

Referring to President Ruto’s “Usawa ni sawa” message, he said boda boda operators in the Coast deserve equal access to infrastructure and services, citing road, market and stadium projects in Nyeri as examples and expressing confidence that the President’s development record would secure a second term.

He thanked the Boda Boda Association of Kenya, led by chairman Kevin Mubadi, for cooperating with local administrators and police to address sector challenges.