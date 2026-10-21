President Ruto Presides as Raila Odinga Honoured Among 264 Mashujaa Day Heroes

On October 20, President William Ruto led the Mashujaa Day ceremony in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, where 264 Kenyans were formally recognised for contributions across 14 categories.

Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025, received posthumous acknowledgement in the statesmanship category for his role in advancing multiparty democracy, constitutional reform and political inclusion.

The 2026 National Heroes publication notes his involvement in the 1990s struggle against one-party rule and his leadership in the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, quoting that “He played a central role in the struggle for multiparty democracy in the 1990s, helping dismantle one-party dominance and expand political freedoms.” and “As Kenya’s Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, he championed landmark political, social and economic reforms, including the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.”

Other statesmanship honourees include Ambassador Amina Chawahir Mohamed, the late former Bomet Governor Joyce Cherono Laboso, the late former Eldoret North MP Philomena Mutai Chelagat, constitutional scholar Professor Crispin Odhiambo Mbai and senior counsel Pheroze Eruch Nowrojee, each recognised for contributions to democracy, gender equality, constitutional evolution and defence of reform advocates.

Veteran politician William Ole Ntimama, senior counsel Pheroze Nowrojee and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga were also among the posthumous recipients, with Ntimama noted for public service and community-rights advocacy, Nowrojee for human-rights and constitutional work, and Mutunga for judicial reforms and constitutional governance.

The ceremony also celebrated achievements beyond politics, honouring marathon world-record holder Sebastian Kimaru Sawe for his sub-two-hour marathon at the 2026 London Marathon, and acknowledging business leaders in the entrepreneurship and industry category for contributions to manufacturing, agriculture, finance and job creation.

Charles Wambia, chief executive officer of the National Heroes Council, explained that the selection involved public participation, nomination, evaluation and scrutiny, and that the honourees were drawn from fields such as liberation struggle, spiritual leadership, indigenous knowledge, cultural values, arts, sports, scholarship and professionalism.

The celebrations were jointly hosted by the counties of Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet, highlighting the diverse impact of the recognised individuals on Kenya’s social, political and economic development under the Kenya Heroes Act, 2014.

Amina Mohammed, noted for senior roles in Kenya and international organisations, was also listed among the honourees.