Teachers Service Commission Opens Applications for 7,720 Teacher Vacancies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has opened an online recruitment drive for 7,720 permanent and pensionable teaching posts to replace teachers who have left the service through natural attrition, with the portal opening on Tuesday, November 10 and closing at midnight on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The vacancies are divided into 5,609 positions in primary schools, 25 in junior schools and 2,086 in secondary schools.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens, registered teachers with the TSC, and hold at least a Primary Teacher Education (P1) certificate for primary school posts or a minimum Diploma in Education for junior and secondary school posts, with the commission encouraging persons with disabilities to apply.

Applications are to be submitted online via the TSC website’s Careers section or through teachersonline.tsc.go.ke, and manual applications will not be considered; candidates may submit only one Application for Employment Form, with multiple submissions resulting in disqualification.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present their original academic and professional certificates at interview, and the commission indicated that successful teachers may be posted anywhere in the country, except that those hired for the 25 junior school vacancies will be posted to the specific schools where the vacancies arose.

The TSC warned that the recruitment exercise is free of charge and advised applicants to report any fraudulent requests for money to the nearest TSC office, the commission’s headquarters, the police, the Director of Staffing on 0202892193, the Deputy Director of Staffing on 0202892131 or by email at [email protected].

The 7,720 replacement posts are separate from the government’s plan to recruit an additional 20,000 teachers by December 2026, a target announced by President William Ruto on World Teachers’ Day on October 5, with KSh4.9 billion earmarked to convert 20,000 internship teachers to permanent terms from January 2027 and promotion vacancies increased from 34,000 to 50,000 for the 2026/2027 financial year.

Acting TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei told the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association conference in Mombasa that the revised Career Progression Guidelines introduce two distinct pathways – one for classroom teachers and one for school administrators – allowing teachers to reach senior levels without assuming administrative roles, and that the commission is awaiting the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s job evaluation to implement the new guidelines.