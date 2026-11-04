Former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki Cremated at Kariokor Crematorium

Former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, aged 72, was cremated at Kariokor Crematorium in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 4, in accordance with his final wishes, with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief Justice Martha Koome among those attending.

Also present were former Chief Justices Willy Mutunga and David Maraga, former Attorneys General Justin Muturi, Githu Muigai and Amos Wako, and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kariuki’s family confirmed the cremation respected his personal wishes and noted his distinguished career of nearly five decades that included private legal practice, educational leadership, senior judicial administration and public service.

His cremation places him alongside other prominent Kenyans who have chosen the practice, such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai (2011), veteran politician Kenneth Matiba (2018), former Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore (July 2019), former Attorney General Charles Njonjo, former Head of Public Service Jeremiah Kiereini, former Kibera MP Ken Okoth, former Maendeleo ya Wanawake leader Jane Kiano, former Anglican Archbishop Manasses Kuria (2005), author Binyavanga Wainaina (2019) and actor-filmmaker Charles Ouda (2024).

The growing list reflects changing attitudes toward funeral arrangements in Kenya, where cremation, though still less common than burial, is increasingly chosen by individuals seeking to have their final wishes respected.