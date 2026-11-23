The Kenya Medical Training College announced that its 95th graduation ceremony will now be held on Friday, December 4, 2026, instead of the previously scheduled Thursday, December 3. The event will take place at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, beginning at 8 a.m., under the theme “Mashujaa wa Afya,” according to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kelly Oluoch.

The college also moved the mandatory rehearsal to Thursday, December 3, 2026, at the same venue and start time, shifting it from the earlier Wednesday slot.

Graduands have been given an extended period to collect their academic gowns, with the deadline now set for Monday, November 30, 2026. Gown collection will be conducted at KMTC headquarters in Nairobi on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and participants must present proof of fee clearance, a campus clearance form, a receipt for the graduation fee and their original identification.

Certificates will be available for collection at the college’s headquarters from Monday, December 7, to Wednesday, December 16, 2026, on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., provided graduates have satisfied all clearance requirements. The college warned that gowns must be returned by 4 p.m. on December 16, and that late returns will incur a penalty.

Dr. Oluoch apologised for any inconvenience caused by the schedule changes and urged all graduates, parents and other participants to note the revised dates. The adjustments affect more than 20,000 students across KMTC’s nationwide colleges.