The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) posted a road-safety appeal on Monday November 23, 2026, urging motorists and passengers to make safety a priority during the approaching holiday period.

In the X message, the authority instructed drivers to obey traffic regulations, avoid speeding and remain vigilant while on the road.

Passengers were reminded to wear seat belts throughout their journeys and to speak up if they notice dangerous driving, with NTSA stating “whether you’re a driver or a passenger, you have a responsibility to ensure a safe journey.”

The agency also stressed that a seat belt is the first line of defence in a crash, adding “your seatbelt is your first line of defence in the event of a crash. Before starting your vehicle, make sure you fasten your seatbelt and remind all your passengers to do the same.”

Highlighting that travel activity spikes during the festive season, NTSA concluded that cooperation between drivers and passengers is essential to keep the roads accident-free, urging “remember, road safety is everyone’s responsibility! Let’s work together to make this season accident-free!”