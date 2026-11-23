Milimani High Court Judge Alexander Muteti issued a summons requiring Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin to appear before the court on December 1, 2026 and provide an updated report on the probe into the disappearance of Tanzanian activist Twaha Mwaiyapa.

The activist was allegedly abducted on October 25, 2026 in Kamulu, Machakos County, prompting the filing of habeas corpus proceedings and a court order on October 30 that police produce the individual, alive or dead, by November 2 and disclose any detention warrants.

In his ruling, Justice Muteti noted that the DCI holds the key to all police investigations and described Amin as a competent and compellable witness whose testimony is needed to uncover the truth.

The judge also recorded that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, through his legal team, confirmed that the matter is being investigated by officers directly answerable to the DCI, and that the State has a duty to keep the court informed of investigative progress.

On November 3, Inspector General Kanja told the court, “My Lord, I'd wish to inform this court that we don't have the subject in our custody throughout the Republic of Kenya,” and maintained that the activist had never been arrested, while acknowledging a report filed at Ruai Police Station and ongoing investigations.

Lawyers representing the habeas corpus application indicated that witnesses from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority are ready to testify, with some placed under witness protection to safeguard their identities.

Judge Muteti emphasized that the activist’s family, friends, relatives and the public are entitled to a swift and detailed investigation, citing the constitutional right to life, and warned, “Every single incident of disappearance should prick the conscience of all right-thinking members of society, but it raises critical questions about the safety and security of everyone.”

He further stated that the State has a legal duty to prevent human-rights violations, to identify those responsible, to impose appropriate punishment and to ensure victims receive adequate compensation, adding, “The security of our people and that of our visitors must occupy top priority in governmental action.”

The case is scheduled to resume on December 1 when Director Amin is expected to appear and brief the court on the status of the investigation.