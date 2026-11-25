Governor Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga County announced that all 405 Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) teachers have been moved from contractual to permanent and pensionable employment.

The change raised monthly salaries from as low as KSh11,000 to between KSh50,000 and KSh55,000, depending on qualifications and job groups, and added pension benefits, comprehensive medical cover and easier access to credit facilities.

“We transitioned all our four hundred and five ECDE teachers to permanent and pensionable terms and raised their salaries from as low as KSh15,000 to about KSh55,000, depending on individual entry qualifications,” the Governor said in a recent address.

The county reported that enrolment in public ECDE centres rose from 13,280 learners to 16,398 learners in 2026, an increase of about 23.5 percent.

Rose Mumbi, an ECDE teacher at Mugaa Centre, said the permanent status restored dignity to the profession, enabled personal development loans and allowed teachers to contribute to pension schemes, improving financial security for their families.

Simon Kariuki of Raimu Primary ECDE Centre noted that the salary review doubled earnings for certificate holders and lifted many teachers to around KSh50,000, boosting morale and attracting support from banks and SACCOs.

Judy Ngayo of Kandongu ECDE Centre highlighted that capacity-building workshops improved her teaching skills and that the financial stability from permanent employment enabled her to acquire land and build a home.

Governor Waiguru linked the employment reforms to a broader transformation agenda that includes provision of teaching and learning materials and investment in ECDE infrastructure across the county.

Officials acknowledged that sustaining the higher enrolment will require continued provision of classrooms, learning materials and qualified teachers.