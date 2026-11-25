The Alcoholic Drinks and Drugs Control Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026, sponsored by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, proposes raising the minimum age for buying, consuming and accessing alcohol from 18 to 21, banning online sales, imposing a KSh2 per litre levy and restricting transport times, prompting backlash from hospitality businesses, workers, student unions and transport operators.

The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK), the Kenya Hotels and Allied Workers Union and university student organisations have rejected the age increase, arguing that the Constitution recognises 18-year-olds as adults. PERAK chairman Michael Muthami warned that the proposal could expose 5,643 outlets to closure, put 28,213 jobs at risk and lead to loss of KSh8.46 billion in annual salaries, though he said the estimates may be indicative and overlapping.

Student unions from Maseno, Jomo Kenyatta, Mt Kenya, Chuka, Tharaka and Catholic universities submitted memoranda. Maseno University Students’ Union said raising the drinking age would deny adult university students the choice to drink responsibly. Mt Kenya University President Tony Okinyi argued the change would breach Article 260 and deprive youths of employment in hospitality internships. Jomo Kenyatta University president Isaac Ongoto warned it would limit practical training for hospitality students. Chuka University president Keith Kipchumba cited Article 55 and urged Parliament to promote youth employment. Catholic University of Eastern Africa president Brian Kweyu called for evidence-based approaches rather than disproportionate restrictions.

Boda-boda and tuk-tuk operators claim the ban on online delivery would affect more than 2,500 riders who earn from alcohol-related e-commerce. They cite Glovo Kenya figures showing 75 percent of alcohol buyers were aged 26 and above, 91 percent paid cashlessly and 88 percent ordered from supermarkets. Operators propose a regulated delivery system with age verification rather than a total ban.

The Bill also seeks a curfew on alcohol transportation between 6 am and 6 pm, a 300-metre buffer around learning institutions for new premises and a prohibition on consumption in licensed restaurants and public places. Hospitality groups argue the curfew would raise logistics costs and disrupt peak deliveries, while the buffer would be impractical where campuses and businesses coexist.

The Kenya Association of Air Operators raised concerns about provisions affecting airport bars, lounges and duty-free outlets and rejected a ban on alcohol consumption in aircraft, seeking exemptions with licensing and age checks. The Africa Consumer Advocacy Foundation questioned the claim that the Bill does not limit fundamental rights and urged lawmakers to assess the levy and transport restrictions.

Stakeholders are urging Parliament to retain county authority over liquor licensing, replace the online sales ban with strict verification, and drop the age-rise proposal, arguing that the measures could push consumers toward illicit alcohol and undermine tourism and employment.