The National Youth Service (NYS) appealed to Parliament for extra funding to cover a KSh29.56 billion shortfall that threatens its plan to recruit 60,000 youth in the 2027/2028 financial year.

Commandant-General James Tembur told the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Social Protection that the Budget Policy Statement allocated KSh13.99 billion, representing only 32.12 percent of the KSh43.55 billion the Service requires.

He warned that the proposed allocation can support just 10,000 recruits, far below the 60,000 target and the government directive to raise annual intake to 100,000 and transform NYS into a self-sustaining agency by 2027/2028.

Tembur also highlighted pressure on existing training facilities, including barracks, classrooms, workshops, kitchens, dining halls and water and sanitation systems across NYS field units.

Committee Vice Chairperson Hilary Kosgei asked how the Service could meet its recruitment targets when the budget falls short and questioned whether the Treasury would follow up on the Presidential directive.

The Service said the Cabinet had approved KSh3.5 billion to settle pending bills, but NYS is still awaiting confirmation from the National Treasury on the actual disbursement and the list of beneficiaries.

Committee members urged NYS to strengthen engagement with MPs, including arranging visits to its projects so legislators can assess the Service’s achievements and fulfil their oversight role.