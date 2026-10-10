National Assembly Committee Begins Public Participation on Development Authorities Repeal Bill

The National Assembly Committee on Regional Development launched the public consultation phase for the Development Authorities Laws (Repeal) Bill, 2026 on Friday, marking the start of a process to dissolve six regional development authorities.

The authorities targeted for abolition are the Coast Development Authority, Kerio Valley Development Authority, Lake Basin Development Authority, Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority, Ewaso Ng'iro South Development Authority and Ewaso Ng'iro North Development Authority.

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong’, who chairs the committee, said the repeal aims to close bodies that have completed their original mandates and to bring national development functions into line with the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

He added, "Eliminating the authorities is expected to ease pressure on the national budget while improving efficiency, accountability and service delivery through consolidation under existing institutions."

The bill, sponsored by Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichungw’a, provides that the National Treasury and the Public Service Commission will take over the main operations, staff and balance sheets of all six authorities if it becomes law.

Under the proposed transition, assets, liabilities, contracts and personnel will be transferred to the State Department for the National Treasury, which will assume the authorities’ rights and obligations; existing loans and credit facilities will remain valid and be managed by the Treasury, and all contracts will continue to be enforceable by the Treasury.

Employees of the authorities are expected to become staff of the Public Service Commission on terms no less favourable than before, with their years of service counted for pension, gratuity and other retirement benefits.

The Cabinet Secretary is required to issue directives within 30 days of the Act’s commencement to guide the transfer of records, the winding-up of affairs and any other matters needed to implement the law, while existing orders under the repealed statutes will stay in force unless amended.

The committee will hold the first phase of the public participation exercise on October 9 in Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo and Narok counties and has urged the public to submit views, suggestions and proposals to delete, retain or add any provision to the bill.