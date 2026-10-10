Senator Edwin Sifuna Praises Transport CS Davis Chirchir for Mastery of Dockets

Senator Edwin Sifuna, a Nairobi senator, said “There are cabinet secretaries who know their stuff. Davis Chirchir, I have no problem mentioning them, because they are proper professionals,” during a media interview on Friday, October 9, 2026.

He noted that Chirchir showed a thorough understanding of the Energy docket before moving to the Roads and Transport Ministry and, while Sifuna sat on the Senate Transport Committee, observed that Chirchir “knew everything about the Transport Committee”.

Sifuna warned that cabinet secretaries cannot expect to be “papered” when appearing before Parliament and must be ready to answer questions about their ministries, recalling former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s counsel that ODM members should “get down to work” and not rely on party ties.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also praised Chirchir, saying “Even Davis Chirchir, you can bring him from Transport to Interior. He’s very mature,” and suggested he could be shifted to the Interior docket while criticising Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen as unsuitable for the security portfolio.

Chirchir served as Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary under President William Ruto from 2022 after previously holding the same post under President Uhuru Kenyatta from 2013 to 2015, and was appointed Roads and Transport CS in August 2024.