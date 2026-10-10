Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana Leaves ODM, Revives Federal Party of Kenya

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana announced on Saturday, October 10 that he is quitting the Orange Democratic Movement and will revive the Federal Party of Kenya (FPK).

Godhana said the Coast region is facing a political vacuum and needs a dedicated vehicle to champion its interests ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He warned that the absence of a strong regional party could expose residents to political exploitation and manipulation by national parties.

Godhana stated that the revived FPK will field candidates for every elective position nationwide, including the presidency, parliamentary seats and county offices, in the 2027 election.

He added that the party will engage grassroots supporters to provide a platform for the Coast to articulate its priorities.

The governor’s departure makes him the second governor to exit ODM, following Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai’s defection to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In related political realignments, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja announced her bid for the Nakuru governorship on the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket, also leaving the ruling UDA.