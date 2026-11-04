Oburu Oginga Calls for Political Tolerance as He Works From Home After Hospital Discharge

Orange Democratic Movement leader Oburu Oginga urged political leaders to embrace dialogue, tolerance and consensus-building to promote national unity and development after a parliamentary delegation visited him at his Nairobi residence.

The delegation, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, arrived on Wednesday and included members from both Houses of Parliament.

Wetang’ula said Oburu, who was discharged from Nairobi Hospital on October 19 after being admitted on October 2, is recuperating at his home and continues to perform his Senate duties remotely, adding that he has not absconded from his parliamentary responsibilities.

He praised Oburu’s “jovial nature” and encouraged him to prioritise his health before resuming full political engagements.

Kingi expressed that legislators miss Oburu’s contributions to parliamentary proceedings and affirmed the Senate’s goodwill and solidarity with the ODM leader.

In a social media statement, Oburu thanked the visitors, saying their discussions centred on national unity, peace and cohesion, and he called on leaders to put aside partisan divides and seek common ground.

He stated, “True leadership demands that we continuously seek common ground, foster political tolerance, and put the interests of Kenya first. Dialogue remains our most potent tool for national healing and progress.”

Wetang’ula described Oburu as an important figure in Kenya’s political landscape and expressed confidence in his full recovery, while Kingi highlighted the value of Oburu’s counsel on national issues.

Observers note that Oburu’s absence has drawn attention as ODM navigates internal leadership and broader political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, and his return to active duty will be closely watched.