Former Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana clarified on X that his earlier suggestion that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino meet New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani was not intended as advice for Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna and reiterated his confidence in Sifuna’s political ambitions.

In the original post on Sunday, November 22, Kibwana wrote that if 37-year-old Babu Owino were to tour the United States he should prioritise a one-on-one mentoring session with 35-year-old Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani of New York City, adding that a visit with former President Barack Obama would be “the icing on the cake.”

At a Linda Mwananchi Movement town-hall in Pennsylvania on the same day, Sifuna responded to criticism of his US diaspora tour, saying critics were waiting for him to embarrass the movement, that he had not travelled to meet Mamdani but to engage Kenyans abroad who will vote in the August 10, 2027 General Election, and that a meeting with the mayor could occur naturally at the United Nations General Assembly the following year.

Kibwana later posted a quoted reply stating his tweet was about Babu Owino meeting the New York mayor, not about whom Sifuna should meet, and added “Omwami Edwin Sifuna, we have faith in you. Don’t allow some supporters to detract from you. We must keep our eyes on the ball.”

The clarification followed Kibwana’s November 21 message wishing Sifuna safe travel and invoking God’s guidance, while Babu Owino, an ally of Sifuna, has expressed interest in contesting the Nairobi governor seat in the 2027 election and dismissed speculation of a rivalry between the two politicians.