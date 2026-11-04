Rigathi Gachagua Announces Evelyn Waithira Joins DCP and Will Contest Murang’a Woman Rep Seat

On Wednesday November 4, 2026 former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said veteran media personality Evelyn Waithira Muithirania had left the Jubilee Party to join the Democracy for the Citizens Party and intended to run for the Murang’a County Woman Representative seat in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua made the announcement after receiving Waithira at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri, stating in a Facebook post that she had expressed her ambition to represent Murang’a residents and that she was a strong contender for the position.

He added that DCP would hold free and fair nominations in March 2027, urging Waithira to begin mobilising supporters and to take part in the party’s membership-registration drive ahead of the primaries.

Waithira, known as Baruthi wa Urimi, first entered elective politics in 2017 as an independent candidate for the same seat, receiving 114,684 votes and finishing second to Jubilee candidate Sabina Chege, who won with 391,825 votes.

In the 2022 General Election she contested the Murang’a Woman Representative seat on a Jubilee ticket, obtaining 111,163 votes and again finishing second, this time to United Democratic Alliance candidate Betty Maina, who was elected with 278,443 votes.

After the 2022 election she indicated interest in the Kandara parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket following Alice Wahome’s appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

The incumbent Murang’a Woman Representative is Betty Maina of the United Democratic Alliance, who won the 2022 race.

Gachagua concluded his statement with the party slogan “The future is green.”

Prior to politics Waithira built a public profile as a presenter on Inooro FM, where she hosted programmes on agriculture and community issues, earning the nickname Baruthi wa Urimi for her advocacy of small-scale farmers.